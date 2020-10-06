Image Source : PTI Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing to detect the infection exponentially.

"Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent," he said.

The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals.

"I hope the second wave will slowly pass," Kejriwal said.

