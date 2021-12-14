Delhi reports 4 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 6

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medical worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test

Delhi on Tuesday reported four new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the total number of such infections to 6 in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control, Satyendar Jain added.

"So far, six people have been found Omicron positive in the capital. One of them has been discharged. All of them had travelled to foreign countries and were transferred to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital from the (Indira Gandhi International) airport," Jain told reporters.

So far, 74 travellers have been sent from the airport to the hospital, where a special ward has been set up for isolating and treating suspected cases of Omicron. Thirty-six of them have been discharged and 38 are admitted to the hospital.

Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant -- a 37-year-old man from Ranchi -- was discharged from the LNJP hospital on Monday after he tested negative for COVID-19 twice, officials said. The man had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

