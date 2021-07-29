Delhi, Noida, Gurugram to receive thunderstorms, rain in next 2 hours: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A parliamentary staff looks for cover as it rains in Delhi.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and adjoining areas may witness thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in the next two hours, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also, areas including Ballabhgarh, Mahendergarh, Narnaul, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Nuh, Sohna, Bhiwani, Gohana, Rohtak, Mehem, Bhiwani, Jind, Gurugram, Manesar, Palwal, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Khurza, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Badaun, Jattari, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Shamli, Barut, Meerut, Kasganj (UP), Alwar, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Deeg (Raj), Siwani, Sadulpur and Loharu may receive light rain in the next two hours, IMD has said.

On Wednesday, a few hours of rain caused heavy water-logging and the flood-like situation on multiple stretches and areas in Gurugram.

Nearly 70 per cent of the city was submerged in an average of 3-4 feet of water with the two worst-hit areas being the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service lane near Jharsa Chowk, IffCO Chowk, Narsinghpur, Bilaspur, Sohna Road, Basai Chowk, Sohna Chowk, Sector 4-7-9, Hanuman Chowk, Dhankot, Fazilpur Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Kapashera border, Udyog Vihar, Jocbpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk, Dundahera, Bhimgarh Kheri, near Medanta underpass and Jawala Mill.

Apart from these areas, Wazirabad road, Sanjay Gram Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Old Delhi Road, Palam Vihar Road, Kartepuri Chowk Signature Tower Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk were also badly affected by the waterlogging.

Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted due to waterlogging on several roads.

Morning rush hour traffic was badly affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep traffic going.

People also took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of their areas.

The rain water not only submerged the city's main stretches and connecting roads but also accumulated at the offices of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The city's bus stand in old Gurugram was completely submerged in rainwater.

