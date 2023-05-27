New Parliament building inauguration: Delhi Police tightens security, ACP rank officers to monitor ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Parliament building

Amid reports of protests near the new Parliament Building which will be inaugurated on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Police has increased security around the vicinity.

The Delhi Police has deployed more than 70 cops including ACP rank officers for the security and monitoring of the ceremony. The decision was taken after there were inputs that anti-government and anti-PM slogans can be written on the walls outside the new Parliament Building.

Along with the cops' deployment, CCTVs have also been placed for monitoring.

