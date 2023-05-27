Saturday, May 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. New Parliament building inauguration: Delhi Police tightens security, ACP rank officers to monitor ceremony

New Parliament building inauguration: Delhi Police tightens security, ACP rank officers to monitor ceremony

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: May 27, 2023 11:43 IST
New Parliament building
Image Source : PTI New Parliament building

Amid reports of protests near the new Parliament Building which will be inaugurated on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Police has increased security around the vicinity.   

The Delhi Police has deployed more than 70 cops including ACP rank officers for the security and monitoring of the ceremony. The decision was taken after there were inputs that anti-government and anti-PM slogans can be written on the walls outside the new Parliament Building.

Along with the cops' deployment, CCTVs have also been placed for monitoring.

 

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News