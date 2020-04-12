Image Source : PTI Hot Sunday in Delhi

The national capital experienced a hot day on Sunday, hitting a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal for this time of the year. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, the weather department said. The humidity levels oscillated between 32 and 68 per cent.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast a "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development" for Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 36.9 degrees Celsius and 19.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

