Sunday, April 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Hot Sunday in Delhi

Hot Sunday in Delhi

The national capital experienced a hot day on Sunday, hitting a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal for this time of the year.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 12, 2020 19:30 IST
Hot Sunday in Delhi
Image Source : PTI

Hot Sunday in Delhi

The national capital experienced a hot day on Sunday, hitting a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal for this time of the year. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, the weather department said. The humidity levels oscillated between 32 and 68 per cent.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast a "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development" for Monday.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 36.9 degrees Celsius and 19.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

ALSO READ | Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in East Delhi

ALSO READ | Dip in Delhi's air quality; IMD predicts strong surface winds

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X