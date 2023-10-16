Delhi-NCR weather: Noida's air quality dips to 'poor' category, AQI stands at 204

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AQI stood at 204

Delhi-NCR weather: The air quality Index (AQI) in Noida stood at 204 early on Monday morning. According to the data released by SAFAR-India, the air quality stood in the poor category.

Earlier, Delhi witnessed humid weather conditions on Monday with traces of rainfall, as the maximum temperature settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

