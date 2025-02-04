Delhi-NCR wakes up to light showers, IMD predicts rainfall in these states

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

North India has seen a significant change in the weather due to the western disturbance. Dark clouds have been covering the sky in the Delhi-NCR since Monday evening followed by a drizzle in the early hours of Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that similar weather conditions will likely prevail in the Delhi-NCR until Wednesday.

Earlier, the fog conditions prevailed in the national capital but after early morning showers, the visibility has increased significantly. Meanwhile, a rain alert has been issued in many districts of Delhi-NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab today.

Rain alert today and tomorrow

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Light rain with cloudy weather is predicted during the day.

Rain alert in these districts of UP

The met department has also issued a yellow alert for many districts of western Uttar Pradesh. According to the information given by IMD, light rain may occur in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Hapur, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Aligarh, Agra, Hathras, Etawah and Firozabad on Tuesday. Cloudy weather and rain are expected in all these districts on Wednesday as well.

Heavy rain likely in 14 districts of Haryana

Along with Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, a rain alert has also been issued in many districts of Haryana. The weather department has predicted rain in 14 districts of the state. The rain is expected in Bhiwani, Jind, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Mewat of Haryana. Several districts of Punjab are also likely to witness rain.

No significant rise in cold condition

The weather has deteriorated in the plains of North India as well as the hilly states. A rain alert has been issued amid snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. The cold is not going to have much effect even after the rain in the plains of North India. According to the IMD, a drop of only 1 or 2 degrees Celsius is likely in the minimum and maximum temperatures of Delhi-NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.