Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors felt after 5.8-magnitude quake rocks Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 5.8-magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors rippled across Delhi and the neighbouring region today (September 11) after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Pakistan at 12:58 pm, the National Center for Seismology said.

It said the epicentre for the quake was 415 kilometres west of Amritsar in Punjab.

This is the second occurrence of mild tremors in Delhi and its surrounding areas within two weeks. On August 29, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, originating 255 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

More details are awaited in this regard. This is a developing story.