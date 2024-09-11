Wednesday, September 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors felt after 5.8-magnitude quake rocks Pakistan

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors felt after 5.8-magnitude quake rocks Pakistan

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Several people claimed that they felt tremors in Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan, and New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir in India.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2024 13:59 IST
earthquake, Delhi NCR earthquake, Tremors felt in delhi ncr, earthquake 5.8 magnitude, earthquake ro
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 5.8-magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors rippled across Delhi and the neighbouring region today (September 11) after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Pakistan at 12:58 pm, the National Center for Seismology said.

It said the epicentre for the quake was 415 kilometres west of Amritsar in Punjab. 

This is the second occurrence of mild tremors in Delhi and its surrounding areas within two weeks. On August 29, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, originating 255 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

Related Stories
Russia: Volcano erupts after powerful earthquake in Far East, scientists warn of stronger one

Russia: Volcano erupts after powerful earthquake in Far East, scientists warn of stronger one

Earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir: Back-to-back tremors shake Baramulla, Kupwara | VIDEO

Earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir: Back-to-back tremors shake Baramulla, Kupwara | VIDEO

Earthquake: 'Powerful' tremors of magnitude 5.7 hit Afghanistan, Pakistan

Earthquake: 'Powerful' tremors of magnitude 5.7 hit Afghanistan, Pakistan

Taiwan earthquake: Tremors of 5.5 magnitude hit Taipei, Hualien, no immediate reports of damage

Taiwan earthquake: Tremors of 5.5 magnitude hit Taipei, Hualien, no immediate reports of damage

More details are awaited in this regard. This is a developing story. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement