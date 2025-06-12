Delhi-NCR reels under severe heatwave, red alert in place as 'real feel' temperature touches 52°C | Updates Delhi-NCR is facing an intense heatwave, with the IMD issuing a red alert as temperatures soar above 45°C and the ‘real feel’ touches 52°C in some areas. Hospitals are reporting a daily rise in heatstroke cases, while air quality remains in the ‘very unhealthy’ range.

New Delhi:

Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region continue to endure a brutal heatwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintaining a red alert across the region on Thursday, with the temperature expected to soar between 45 to 48 degrees Celsius along with hot winds. While the actual temperature on Wednesday hovered around 43–45 degrees Celsius in several parts of the capital, the ‘real feel’—factoring in humidity and wind—touched a staggering 52 degrees Celsius in some areas.

According to the IMD, no major relief is expected until late Friday evening, when a western disturbance may bring isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds and light showers. Until then, the agency has advised residents to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours strictly.

Hospitals report surge in heat-related cases

Hospitals across Delhi and NCR, especially in Gurgaon and Noida, have reported a rise in heatstroke and dehydration cases. Doctors say they are attending to at least 1–2 patients daily with symptoms such as high fever, nausea, low blood pressure, and disorientation.

“This heat is dangerous even for healthy individuals. For the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing conditions, it can be life-threatening,” said a senior physician at a government hospital in Gurugram.

Toxic air adds to health concerns

Adding to the heat stress is the deteriorating air quality across the capital. On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in parts of Delhi hovered between 227 and 245—categorised as ‘very unhealthy’. Combined with intense heat, this has amplified risks of respiratory distress and heat exhaustion.

Relief likely from Friday evening

Some respite may be on the horizon. A western disturbance is expected to affect the northwest plains from late June 13. “We are likely to see scattered showers and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR starting Friday night, which may bring down temperatures slightly over the weekend,” an IMD official said.

The department forecasts that maximum temperatures may fall to 39–42°C from June 14 onward, with a broader monsoon push likely by the middle of next week.

Precautions advised by health authorities

Health officials have reiterated the following precautions in the ongoing heatwave conditions: