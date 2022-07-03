Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rains, traffic snarls | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD also said that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country six days before it was expected.

Delhi rains: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, as the cities witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas. The onset of monsoon in the area brought a much-needed respite from the many heatwaves that Delhiites witnessed this summer.

The rains brought down the mercury in the national capital region to 27.6 degrees, the weather office said. On Friday, the IMD also said that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country six days before it was expected.

The Monsoon had set over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1. Parts of western Rajasthan and north Gujarat, which were yet to receive monsoon rains, received their first showers on Friday.

However, the country has recorded a rainfall deficit of five per cent as of Saturday. According to the IMD, all states falling in the monsoon core zone, barring Rajasthan, have received deficient rains till now.

Visuals of the heavy downpour in Delhi-NCR

Latest India News