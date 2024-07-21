Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR on early weekend morning | Check prediction for today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative Image

Delhi rains: Early morning rains lashed parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday (July 21), as Delhi and nearby region woke up on the weekend. Some areas received heavy rainfall. The RWFC New Delhi has predicted more rains for the next two hours.

Rain prediction for today

"05:10 IST; Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi ( Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Noida, Gurugram) Sohana, Nuh (Haryana) Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha, Badayun (U.P.) Alwar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) . Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at NCR ( Faridabad, Manesar) Sahaswan, Jalesar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," RWFC New Delhi posted on X.

In June, the national capital received the highest rainfall in 88 years.

More to follow...