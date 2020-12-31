New Year 2021: This KEY elevated road in Delhi-NCR to remain shut from December 31 night

Image Source : FILE Elevated road in Delhi-NCR to remain close from December 31

To avoid accidents and to check speeding vehicles, police will keep the Hindon elevated road closed from December 31 starting 10 pm to 7 am on January 1, officials said on Wednesday. The action has been initiated to avoid mischievous activities and racing of vehicles by hoodlums, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Legal action would be initiated against those spotted drinking on roads, he said. Providing safety to women and elderly people will be the top priority of the police, the SSP said. Playing of loud music by DJs has been prohibited, he said, adding functions in public places or banquet halls would be organised only after due permission.

Violation of COVID-19 norms will be a punishable offence, the SSP added.

No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on Dec 31

Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) earlier announced that exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 pm on December 31. Every year, revellers gather at Connaught Place, the heart of New Delhi, adjacent to the metro station, to ring in the new year.

"To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2020), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train. Please plan your journey accordingly," the DMRC tweeted.

Night Curfew imposed in Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday imposed night curfew in the national capital. The authority issued a circular stating that not more than five persons will be allowed to assemble at public places. Also, no new year celebration events or gatherings are permitted at public places from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1 and 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2.

(With PTI inputs)

