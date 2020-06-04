Evolve common travel policy for movement between Delhi-NCR: SC to Union of India

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Evolve a common policy for travel between Delhi-NCR, Supreme Court to the Union of India.

Supreme Court has asked Union of India (UoI) to convene a meeting of representatives-officials from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana and to try and evolve a common policy for the movement of commuters between the three states in Delhi-NCR region.

As restrictions have been imposed for commuters travelling between Delhi-Noida-Gurugram ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, the Apex court today asked Union of India to convene a meeting of officials from all the three states, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to find a common pass policy for travelling between states.

Supreme Court asks Union of India (UoI) to convene a meeting of representatives/officials from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, and to try to evolve a common policy for movement of commuters between the three states in Delhi-NCR region. pic.twitter.com/nR9qWuT5sv — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Earlier, in unlock 1 guideline released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, the government though eased relaxations allowing pass free travel for intrastate and interstate travel, however, in order to ensure that no COVID-19 patients travel between these three regions, administration in UP and Delhi are still monitoring commuters travelling from Delhi to Noida and vice-versa.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday also sealed all its borders for a week, barring essential services.

ALSO READ | Haryana to reopen schools from July in phased manner; universities to resume in August

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage