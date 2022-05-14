Delhi Mundka fire: Devastating images show charred building, heart-wrenching scenes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to the fire department, the death toll could rise up to 30 as charred remains were found in the building during cooling operations on Saturday morning. Twelve injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Delhi Mundka fire: In a devestating incident on Friday in Delhi, 27 had lost their lives in a fire. 29 still remain missing in the blaze in a 3-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station. The fire started from the first floor that houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company, the police have said. Officials said it was a massive blaze and the bodies were charred to such an extent that it has become difficult to identify them. The images shared from the site were no less evidence.

Here are the visuals.

Image Source : PTI Family members of the missing people who are unsure about their whereabouts react after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, outside Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi

Image Source : PTI Officials said there was only one narrow staircase for entry and exit which made escape from the burning building difficult.

Image Source : PTI Of the 27 deceased, seven have been identified so far as Tania Bhushan, Mohini Pal, Yashoda Devi, Ranju Devi, Vishal, Drishti and Kailash Jyani.

Image Source : PTI Distraught relatives of those who have not been found yet thronged the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Friday night looking for information about them.

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, visited the spot on Saturday. The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the fire, which started from the first floor of the building.

Image Source : PTI According to DCP Sharma, an FIR has been registered against the owners of the CCTV camera packaging unit under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Image Source : PTI NDRF personnel during rescue and relief work

