Delhi, Mumbai, other major cities on high alert after Kashmir terror attack kills 26 In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including Indian and foreign tourists, major Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Amritsar—have been placed on high alert. Security agencies have tightened surveillance across public places and border points.

Srinagar:

Hours after terrorists opened fire on tourists in the remote Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including Indian and foreign nationals, security was tightened across several Indian cities on Tuesday. Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Amritsar were placed on high alert in response to what officials are calling the deadliest terror strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The attack, which occurred in a high-altitude area accessible only by trek or horseback, has triggered massive security checks, particularly as the United States Vice President JD Vance is currently in India on a four-day official visit. Vance had been in Delhi and was expected to travel to other cities during his stay. Security agencies have since ramped up monitoring across the national capital and beyond, concerned about the implications of an attack of this magnitude during a high-level international visit.

Tightened security across metro cities

In Delhi, the police heightened surveillance at key public places, tourist hotspots and transport hubs, while also increasing scrutiny at border checkpoints. Traffic was regulated in sensitive zones, and rapid action teams were deployed in crowded areas. Mumbai Police directed senior officers and zonal heads to remain on high alert and ramp up security checks. 'Nakabandis' or roadblocks were set up across the city to monitor suspicious activity, with special attention to commercial zones and stations.

"All senior Police Inspectors (SPIs) and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are instructed to remain more alert and vigilant in their jurisdictions," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, adding that police are conducting nakabandis (security checks) at various spots in the metropolis.

The latest attack comes as a gruesome reminder of November 26, 2008, when a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India’s financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

Alerts beyond Delhi and Mumbai

The security alert extended beyond metro cities. In Rajasthan, the Jaipur Police issued a statewide alert and increased patrolling at major public places, while security was visibly stepped up at Jaipur Junction, Amer Fort and other tourist hotspots. Punjab Police also reinforced deployment in Amritsar, particularly around the Golden Temple and Indo-Pak border areas, anticipating heightened sensitivities. Uttar Pradesh Police were also directed to step up security in religious towns and crowded areas. Coastal and international airports saw increased patrols, while intelligence agencies were put on a heightened watch across several states.

Top-level meetings and immediate responses

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Srinagar shortly after the attack and chaired a high-level security meeting with officials from the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Raj Bhavan. Shah is said to have reviewed operational readiness and directed immediate counter-terror measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his trip and returned to New Delhi early Wednesday. He is expected to chair a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review the situation. In a post on X, Modi said those behind the "heinous act" would be brought to justice and reiterated India’s commitment to fighting terrorism.

Attack linked to little-known militant group

A lesser-known militant outfit, Kashmir Resistance, claimed responsibility for the ambush, reportedly citing resistance to “settlement of outsiders” in the Valley as a motive. Investigating agencies are now working to verify the claim and trace the handlers and foot soldiers behind the attack.

India mourns, global concern rises

As India grapples with the shock of the attack, world leaders have expressed solidarity and support. The Union government has assured that the perpetrators will face swift consequences, while reiterating that such attempts to derail peace and tourism in the Valley will not succeed.

(With PTI inputs)