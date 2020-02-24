Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Monday closed the entry and exit gates of some metro stations in the national capital, due to the violence against the new Citizenship law. Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were among those metro stations kept close to avoid any untoward incident that may fuel the situation in Delhi.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed today during clashes over the law in northeast Delhi. Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri. Several vehicles, shops, and houses were also torched.

List of metro stations closed in Delhi due to anti-CAA violence:

Jaffrabad metro station

Maujpur-Babarpur metro station

Gokulpuri metro station

Johri Enclave metro station

Shiv Vihar metro station

Trains will terminate at the Welcome metro station.