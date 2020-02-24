Monday, February 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. List of metro stations closed in Delhi due to anti-CAA violence

List of metro stations closed in Delhi due to anti-CAA violence

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Monday closed the entry and exit gates of some metro stations in the national capital, due to the violence against the new Citizenship law. Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were among those metro stations kept close to avoid any untoward incident that may fuel the situation in Delhi.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2020 18:23 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : FILE

Representational Image

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Monday closed the entry and exit gates of some metro stations in the national capital, due to the violence against the new Citizenship law. Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were among those metro stations kept close to avoid any untoward incident that may fuel the situation in Delhi.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed today during clashes over the law in northeast Delhi. Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri. Several vehicles, shops, and houses were also torched.

List of metro stations closed in Delhi due to anti-CAA violence:

Jaffrabad metro station

Maujpur-Babarpur metro station
Gokulpuri metro station
Johri Enclave metro station
Shiv Vihar metro station

Trains will terminate at the Welcome metro station.

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News