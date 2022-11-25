Delhi Metro set to start double-line operation on Grey Line section from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Metro to start double line operation on Grey Line section with an automated signalling system

Delhi Metro: The officials of the Delhi Metro said that trains will operate on both up and down lines with an automated signalling system in the Grey Line stretch between Najafgfarh and Dhansa Bus Stand from today (November 25).

According to the DMRC official, services on this section were being operated through a single line on manual mode till now.

"From Friday, services on this line will be available with a headway of 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours (from the present 12 minutes) and 12 minutes (from the present 15 minutes) during off-peak hours," a senior official added.

In addition, with the commencement of this double-line movement, the run-time on Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will also significantly decrease by nearly four minutes, and will be around eight minutes, the official added.

The DMRC introduced first-ever set of two 8-coach trains

Earlier this month, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation introduced its first-ever set of two 8-coach trains on the Red Line between Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda.

The two 8-coach train sets were converted from the existing fleet of 39 six-coach trains, for passenger services on the Red Line (Line-1 i.e. Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 train sets comprising 176 six-coach trains, 138 eight-coach trains and 22 four-coach trains across all its corridors (excluding Rapid Metro, Gurugram and Noida Metro), the DMRC added.

