Delhi Metro services to start from 2.30 PM on Holi

Metro services will not be available on March 18 -- Holi (Friday) -- till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line.

The metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on Friday and will continue normally thereafter.

Also, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) said bus services will start after 2 pm on Holi.

All the city bus services will remain suspended till 2 pm on Friday in view the Dulhendi festival, it added.

"In evening shift, bus services on some selected bus routes will be operated as per traffic requirement. Since the traffic load will be very less on this day, only 898 buses will be operated in the afternoon service," an official statement said.

