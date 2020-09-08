Over 15,000 passengers travelled on Delhi Metro following resumption of services on Day 1

Image Source : DMRC/TWITTER Over 15,000 passengers travelled on Delhi Metro on day 1

As many as 15,500 passengers availed the services of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line and Gurugram's Rapid Metro till 8.30 p.m. on Monday, the first day of resumption of metro services since India went into lockdown in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is an approximate figure as the last trains started from terminal stations at 8.30 p.m. Final figures may have minor upward revision by the end of revenue service," said a DMRC official.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,115 new smart cards were sold on Monday.

Earlier in the evening, DMRC tweeted, "Delhi Metro has begun its graded resumption of services today. Travelling from Rajiv Chowk to Malviya Nagar by metro, MD-DMRC Mangu Singh inspected the system keeping in view the new guidelines during the Pandemic."

DMRC resumed its services on Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, as per the graded resumption plan, from 7 a.m. on Monday. Operations in the first four hours were smooth with approximately 7,500 passengers availing the services.

"DMRC got complete cooperation from its commuters who availed the services for the first time in 169 days with all new norms of Metro travel in place owing to the ongoing pandemic," DMRC's Anuj Dayal said.

(With agency inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage