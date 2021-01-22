Delhi Metro Republic Day Update: Gates of 2 stations to remain closed on Jan 23 - Check Details

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that the gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon on Saturday (January 23) due to the Republic Day parade dress rehearsal.

Gates number 3, 4, and 5 of Central Secretariat and gate number 1 and 2 of Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12 noon, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

However, an interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat.

"In light of the Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal, gate no. 3, 4 & 5 of Central Secretariat and gate no. 1 & 2 of Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12:00 PM on 23rd January 2021. Interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat," DMRC tweeted.

"To allow for an easy commute during the Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal, gate no. 1 shall be used for entry and gate no. 2 for exit at Central Secretariat and gate no. 3 shall be used for entry/exit at Udyog Bhawan until 12:00 PM on 23rd January 2021," DMRC added.

Republic Day Update



Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has stepped up security and intensified patrolling and verification drives across the national capital to thwart any untoward incidents ahead of Republic Day. The national capital is brought under an unprecedented ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic day celebrations on January 26, officials said.

Security arrangements have been also been tightened at the border areas in view of the proposed tractor rally by farmers agitating against the Centre's new farm laws on January 26, police said.

