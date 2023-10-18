Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Check fares for stations on priority section ahead of launch by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 will inaugurate the priority section of India's first Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor. Under the priority section, the strecht between Sahibabad and Duhai will be inaugurated. The entire project is being constructed between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut.
Ahead of the inauguration, let's take a look at fares that will be charged initially on the priority section. The regular passenger service will commence October 21, 2023, 6 am onwards. The train operation timings will be from 6 am to 11 pm.
Ticket fares for standard class
|Fare for Standard Class in Rs
|Sahibabad
|Ghaziabad
|Guldhar
|Duhai
|Duhai Depot
|Sahibabad
|20
|30
|30
|40
|50
|Ghaziabad
|30
|20
|20
|30
|30
|Guldhar
|30
|20
|20
|20
|30
|Duhai
|40
|30
|20
|20
|20
|Duhai Depot
|50
|30
|30
|20
|20
Ticket fares for premium class
|Fare for Premium Class in Rs
|Sahibabad
|Ghaziabad
|Guldhar
|Duhai
|Duhai Depot
|Sahibabad
|40
|60
|60
|80
|100
|Ghaziabad
|60
|40
|40
|60
|60
|Guldhar
|60
|40
|40
|40
|60
|Duhai
|80
|60
|40
|40
|40
|Duhai Depot
|100
|60
|60
|40
|40
A look at ticketing modes
- Digital QR code-based Ticket through Mobile Application - RAPIDX Connect.
- National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Card - Any NCMC compliant card can be used to travel.
- Commuters can recharge/purchase these cards from ticket counters at the stations.
- NCMC card be recharged with a minimum value of Rs.100 up to a maximum value of Rs.2,000.
- Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) will be equipped with a credit/debit/prepaid card reader compliant with RuPay/Master/VISA standard for non-cash payment of transactions in addition to Cash mode of Payment.
- Paper QR code-based journey ticket - Can be generated via Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) or bought from the Ticket counters at the stations.
Ticket Vending Machines at various stations
- Sahibabad - 4
- Ghaziabad - 4
- Guldhar - 2
- Duhai - 2
- Duhai Depot - 2
Permitted size and weight of luggage per passenger
- Dimensions: 80 cm x 50 cm x 30 cm
- Weight: 25 kg
Reported by Zubair Akhtar
ALSO READ | Delhi-Meerut RRTS: PM Modi to inaugurate 17 km stretch of rapid rail on October 20 | Details