Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Check fares for stations on priority section ahead of launch by PM Modi

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Check fares for stations on priority section ahead of launch by PM Modi

The PMO said the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which will be inaugurated, will connect Sahibabad to Duhai Depot through stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2023 22:30 IST
Trains halt at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station ahead of the
Image Source : PTI Trains halt at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), in Ghaziabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 will inaugurate the priority section of India's first Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor. Under the priority section, the strecht between Sahibabad and Duhai will be inaugurated. The entire project is being constructed between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut.

Ahead of the inauguration, let's take a look at fares that will be charged initially on the priority section. The regular passenger service will commence October 21, 2023, 6 am onwards. The train operation timings will be from 6 am to 11 pm.

Ticket fares for standard class

Fare for Standard Class in Rs Sahibabad Ghaziabad Guldhar Duhai Duhai Depot
Sahibabad 20 30 30 40 50
Ghaziabad 30 20 20 30 30
Guldhar 30 20 20 20 30
Duhai 40 30 20 20 20
Duhai Depot 50 30 30 20 20

Ticket fares for premium class

Fare for Premium Class in Rs Sahibabad Ghaziabad Guldhar Duhai Duhai Depot
Sahibabad 40 60 60 80 100
Ghaziabad 60 40 40 60 60
Guldhar 60 40 40 40 60
Duhai 80 60 40 40 40
Duhai Depot 100 60 60 40 40

A look at ticketing modes

  • Digital QR code-based Ticket through Mobile Application - RAPIDX Connect.
  • National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Card - Any NCMC compliant card can be used to travel.
  • Commuters can recharge/purchase these cards from ticket counters at the stations.
  • NCMC card be recharged with a minimum value of Rs.100 up to a maximum value of Rs.2,000.
  • Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) will be equipped with a credit/debit/prepaid card reader compliant with RuPay/Master/VISA standard for non-cash payment of transactions in addition to Cash mode of Payment.
  • Paper QR code-based journey ticket - Can be generated via Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) or bought from the Ticket counters at the stations.

Ticket Vending Machines at various stations

  • Sahibabad - 4
  • Ghaziabad - 4
  • Guldhar - 2
  • Duhai - 2
  • Duhai Depot - 2

Permitted size and weight of luggage per passenger

  • Dimensions: 80 cm x 50 cm x 30 cm
  • Weight: 25 kg

Reported by Zubair Akhtar

ALSO READ |  Delhi-Meerut RRTS: PM Modi to inaugurate 17 km stretch of rapid rail on October 20 | Details

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News