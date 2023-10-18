Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Check fares for stations on priority section ahead of launch by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trains halt at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), in Ghaziabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 will inaugurate the priority section of India's first Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor. Under the priority section, the strecht between Sahibabad and Duhai will be inaugurated. The entire project is being constructed between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut.

Ahead of the inauguration, let's take a look at fares that will be charged initially on the priority section. The regular passenger service will commence October 21, 2023, 6 am onwards. The train operation timings will be from 6 am to 11 pm.

Ticket fares for standard class

Fare for Standard Class in Rs Sahibabad Ghaziabad Guldhar Duhai Duhai Depot Sahibabad 20 30 30 40 50 Ghaziabad 30 20 20 30 30 Guldhar 30 20 20 20 30 Duhai 40 30 20 20 20 Duhai Depot 50 30 30 20 20

Ticket fares for premium class

Fare for Premium Class in Rs Sahibabad Ghaziabad Guldhar Duhai Duhai Depot Sahibabad 40 60 60 80 100 Ghaziabad 60 40 40 60 60 Guldhar 60 40 40 40 60 Duhai 80 60 40 40 40 Duhai Depot 100 60 60 40 40

A look at ticketing modes

Digital QR code-based Ticket through Mobile Application - RAPIDX Connect.

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Card - Any NCMC compliant card can be used to travel.

Commuters can recharge/purchase these cards from ticket counters at the stations.

NCMC card be recharged with a minimum value of Rs.100 up to a maximum value of Rs.2,000.

Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) will be equipped with a credit/debit/prepaid card reader compliant with RuPay/Master/VISA standard for non-cash payment of transactions in addition to Cash mode of Payment.

Paper QR code-based journey ticket - Can be generated via Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) or bought from the Ticket counters at the stations.

Ticket Vending Machines at various stations

Sahibabad - 4

Ghaziabad - 4

Guldhar - 2

Duhai - 2

Duhai Depot - 2

Permitted size and weight of luggage per passenger

Dimensions: 80 cm x 50 cm x 30 cm

Weight: 25 kg

