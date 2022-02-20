Ghaziabad expressway to soon have 'airplane turned restaurant'; pieces of scrapped plane brought from Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Old airplane turned into a restaurant on Ghaziabad expressway

Have you ever had the opportunity to dine in on the wings of an airplane? You'll soon have one! Commuters on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh will soon be able to dine inside an airplane cabin as preparations have begun to transform a scrapped airplane into a restaurant.

The airplane restaurant is being built in the rest area located on the expressway and a private company has been tasked with the project.

Commenting on the project, project manager Anubhav Jain said pieces of a scrapped plane were brought in from Delhi and work has begun to assemble those into a restaurant.

Giving out more information, the project manager further said the airplane restaurant will have the capacity to seat around 70 people.

A rooftop open restaurant will be developed on the wings of the plane, where birthday parties and many more celebrations can be arranged, he said.

Jain also said the airplane eatery 'Justin' will take nearly two to three months to begin operations.

Meanwhile, people from nearby locations have been flocking to see the progress of the restaurant and the manager said that they will employ people from nearby villages.

Jain elaborated that the place will be developed as an amusement park so that the locals of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad can visit.

"Parks for children to play in as well as shopping centres and multiplexes will also be built. It will take another three to four months to start," Jain said.

