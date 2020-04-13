Delhi: Doctor at Max Hospital, Saket tests positive for coronavirus; several staff members quarantined

Image Source : TWITTER Doctor, one nurse and a support staff member at Delhi's Max Hospital, Saket have tested positive for coronavirus.

A doctor, one nurse and a support staff member at Delhi's Max Hospital Saket have tested positive for coronavirus. The COVID-19 positive report comes after 39 staff members were quarantined following two patients who were undergoing cardiac treatment in the hospital tested positive for novel-coronavirus. Saket's Max Hospital, which is at the centre of the fight against COVID-19 in Delhi, in a statement, said, "Two patients were admitted for cardiac treatment had tested positive for COVID-19 following which 39 healthcare workers, who were contact-traced, have been quarantined within a separate isolated wing. All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure which is tomorrow (April 14)." However, reports now say that a doctor and two nurses have tested positive.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi police personnel Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) who was performing his duty at Delhi's AIIMS trauma centre, tested positive for coronavirus. The Delhi cop was hospitalised and shifted to an isolation ward.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday rose to 1154, with 85 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 746 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. The government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March.

ALSO READ | India COVID-19 deaths cross 300-mark, positive cases surge to 9,152. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases near 2,000-mark l Mumbai touches 1,300-mark | Full List

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News