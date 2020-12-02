Wednesday, December 02, 2020
     
Man undergoes lung transplant in Delhi; ‘first’ such surgery on post-COVID patient in north India

In a statement, the hospital group claimed that this was the "first" such procedure performed on a post-COVID-19 patient in north India.

New Delhi Updated on: December 02, 2020 11:33 IST
A 31-year-old man, who had contracted COVID-19 a few months ago, has successfully undergone a lung transplant surgery, lasting 10 hours, at a private facility after the organ was transported from the city airport in a green corridor, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the hospital group claimed that this was the "first" such procedure performed on a post-COVID-19 patient in north India. The recipient, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, was suffering from advanced interstitial lung disease, it said.

The donated lungs were from a 49-year-old woman from Jaipur who had suffered fatal head injuries in a road accident recently.

"In these difficult times, the harvested lungs were flown down to Delhi by an Air India flight in clockwork precision. A green corridor had already been created between the private hospital and the airport at Jaipur, and then between the IGI International Airport and Max Super Speciality Hospital at Saket in Delhi. An ambulance waiting at the airport speedily transported the donor lungs through an 18.3 km stretch in a matter of just 18 minutes," the statement said.

Given the criticality of an early transplant for success, safe passage was facilitated by authorities. This ensured the retrieved lungs to be transplanted within the critical eight-hour chest to chest period, it said.

