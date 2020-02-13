Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Man arrested with 62 fake Aadhaar, PAN cards

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a man with 62 fake Aadhaar and PAN cards in possession. The accused, identified as an associate of Tillu Tazpuria Gang, was involved in a number of crimes including duping various companies. One country-made pistol with loaded live cartridge was also recovered from his possession. During a search in his car, a number of Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards, Debit cards, mobile phones, and SIM cards were recovered.

During his interrogation, accused Kapoor Singh Dahiya disclosed that he provided the Tillu Tazpuria gang with logistics and financial help. In 2018, he came in contact with a conman named Mukesh Juneja of Rohini. Mukesh told him that he procured loans from various banks and financial institutions by using forged/fake documents. He joined Mukesh and indulged in preparing forged Aadhaar cards, PAN cards by replacing the photo on genuine Aadhaar Cards/PAN cards by somebody others’ photo. He had also prepared completely fake/forged Voter ID cards copying the corresponding details from Aadhaar and PAN cards. He then used to procure new SIM cards using such forged documents (Aadhaar/PAN/Voter Id. cards). In similar way, he opened several bank accounts using these forged/fake IDs.

Apart from this, he also provided forged identities to various gangsters of Delhi/NCR. The gangsters then misused them to procure SIM cards and for getting accommodations.

As a cover up, the accused, through online verification mode used to take loan from loan/financing companies. He had set up a ‘Home Credit’ company using these forged documents and obtained loans from financial institutions.