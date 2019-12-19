Delhi Traffic Update: Janpath, Barakhambha Metro stations shut; long snarls on roads

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Several metro stations shut in Delhi amid CAA protests

Delhi Protest Latest News

1.48 pm: Delhi Metro has just confirmed that trains will not stop at Janpath Metro Station. Gates of the station have been closed as Citizenship protest intensified in many protests.

Delhi is sight to massive protests in the wake of amended Citizenship Act. Section 144 has been imposed near Red Fort, while authorities have also snapped internet services in some areas of the national capital. As many as 18 metro stations have been shut as protesters took to the streets as demonstrations against Citizenship Act took a violent face on Thursday. The Delhi traffic police also issued an advisory over the closure of several roads.

Despite prohibitory orders issued by the Delhi Police, protestors have gathered at Red Fort and Mandhi House. Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses. None of these protesters have gained permission from the Delhi Police to hold marches, police said.

Here is a list of metro stations that are shut in Delhi today

1. Jamia Millia Islamia

2. Jasola Vihar

3. Shaheen Bagh

4. Munirka

5. Lal Quila

6. Jama Masjid

7. Chandni Chowk

8. Vishwavidyalaya

9. Patel Chowk

10. Lok Kalyan Marg

11. Udyog Bhawan

12. ITO

13. Pragati Maidan

14. Khan Market

15. Central Secretariat

16. Vasant Vihar

17. Mandi House

18. Barakhamba

Delhi Traffic Alert: Avoid these routes in Delhi-NCR today

1. Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People travelling from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi

2. People coming from Gurugram to Delhi will have to halt for checking as various barricades have been put up by the traffic police. A 10 km-long traffic jam was reported on the route in the morning

3. Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Aya Nagar Border to Delhi

4. Demonstrations are underway at the road connecting Kapashera Border to Delhi

5. Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Delhi Gate to GPO due to Swabhiman Rally

6. Traffic is affected on Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort, Old Delhi railway station

7. Checkpoints have been set up at Delhi Chilla border due to which traffic is moving at a slow speed

8. Due to the sealing of Delhi borders at NH48, MG road and Old Delhi-Gurugram road by Delhi Police, citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Delhi.

