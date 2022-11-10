Delhi Liquor Policy case: Two businessmen including Hyderabad-based Pharma company head arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ATUL BHATIA, INDIA TV Hyderabad-based pharma company head Sharath Reddy

Delhi Liquor Policy case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested two businessmen belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case, sources said.

Out of the two arrested, one of them is Sharath Reddy, head of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, while Vinay Babu is an officer of Pernod Ricard Liquor Company.

According to sources, two businessmen from South India -- Sharath Reddy K. and Vinay Binoy Babu -- were placed under arrest. Both will be produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court later in the day. The ED is all set to seek their custodial remand.

Earlier, Dinesh Arora, a close aide of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that he wanted to be an approver in the case.

As of now four arrests have been made in the case.

"Reddy runs Aurobindo Pharma firm while Babu runs Pernod Ricord firm. They are Telangana and Andhra Pradesh-based businessmen," the source said.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR. The FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC. The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

It also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been accused in the case.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to the excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of the competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender," read the FIR.

(With agency inputs)

