Gujarat Election 2022: Former CM Vijay Rupani, his former Deputy Nitin Patel, other BJP leaders to not contest

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Senior BJP leaders withdrew themselves from the contest

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: In a surprise development ahead of first list of BJP candidates release on Wednesday, several senior saffron party leaders, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel announced that they will not contest the poll.

Rupani, who served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021 for two terms and represents Rajkot West constituency said now time comes young workers should get chance.

“I worked as CM for 5 years with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We'll work to make chosen candidate win,” asserted Rupani.

BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and party leader Pradipsinh Jadeja also said they won’t contest the election.

“I will not fight Assembly elections and have expressed it to senior leader of party. I have decided other workers should get opportunity. I have fought the elections 9 times till now. I express my gratitude to the party,” asserted Senior BJP leader Chudasama.

“I'm MLA of Vatva Assembly seat. I've been given a great opportunity by party to work as an MLA four times and also as a minister in the state Cabinet. I do not voluntarily wish to contest in the next assembly elections 2022,” said Pradipsinh Jadeja, BJP

BJP to release first list shortly

The top BJP leadership will deliberate on the candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, where the party is eyeing a victory for a seventh consecutive time.

The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, is conducting a meet here to finalise the candidates.

Polling will be held in two phases in Gujarat on December 1 and 5.

(With ANI input)

Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022: Congress MLA Bhagwan Barad joins BJP ahead of polls; second in two days