Delhi-NCR witnesses light rain, thunderstorm

Delhi and its adjoining areas including, Noida and Greater Noida on Monday witnessed rainfall and thunderstorm following gusty wind lashed the region. The change in weather dropped mercury by a few notches in the national capital.
Delhi witnesses weather change; visuals from India Gate.— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020
India Meteorological Department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' in the city today. pic.twitter.com/Aq1JPB9b9K
#WATCH Delhi witnesses weather change; visuals from Vijay Chowk. pic.twitter.com/jvn6cz9Eje— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020
