Monday, June 29, 2020
     
Delhi-NCR witnesses light rain, thunderstorm

Delhi and its adjoining areas including, Noida and Greater Noida on Monday witnessed rainfall and thunderstorm following gusty wind lashed the region.

New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2020 19:22 IST
Delhi witnesses light rain, thunderstorm following widespread dust
Image Source : ANI

Delhi witnesses light rain, thunderstorm following widespread dust

Delhi and its adjoining areas including, Noida and Greater Noida on Monday witnessed rainfall and thunderstorm following gusty wind lashed the region. The change in weather dropped mercury by a few notches in the national capital. 

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' in the city today.

