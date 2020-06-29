Delhi-NCR witnesses light rain, thunderstorm

Image Source : ANI Delhi witnesses light rain, thunderstorm following widespread dust

Delhi and its adjoining areas including, Noida and Greater Noida on Monday witnessed rainfall and thunderstorm following gusty wind lashed the region. The change in weather dropped mercury by a few notches in the national capital.

Delhi witnesses weather change; visuals from India Gate.

India Meteorological Department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' in the city today. pic.twitter.com/Aq1JPB9b9K — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

