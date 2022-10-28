Delhi LG VK Saxena declares 'dry day' on Chhath Puja in national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi LG VK Saxena declares a 'dry day' on Chhath Puja in the national capital

Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena declared a dry day on Chhath Puja, which is on Sunday, October 30 this year. Notably, this is the first time a dry day will be observed on the occasion of Chhath Puja in the national capital.

According to reports, the LG issued the order as per Section 3 (35) of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009.

This comes after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, on Friday, wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to declare a dry day on Chhath Puja.

Following the announcement, Gupta took to Twitter to thank the Delhi LG for accepting his plea. "Thank you@LtGovDelhi Shri Vinay Saxena ji, for accepting the demand of Delhi BJP to declare "Chhath Mahaparv" as a dry day. This is the victory of all the brothers and sisters of Purvanchal. The BJP always stands for the public interest," he tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi government built around 1,100 ghats for Chhath Puja

Earlier on October 26, Delhi LG Saxena approved the custom of holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats along the Yamuna. According to reports, the Delhi government has built around 1,100 ghats for Chhath Puja across the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi government officials said the revenue department is the key agency for Chhath Puja arrangements, and that all civic organisations are coordinating closely to ensure the festival's success.

It is worth mentioning here that Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 30 and 31 this year. It involves offering 'arghya' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis -- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

