Delhi LG overrules AAP govt's orders, says 'no non-resident should be denied medical treatment'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled AAP Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to restrict people from other states from getting COVID-19 treatment at Delhi government-run hospitals. Invoking powers as the Chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the Delhi LG ordered that no person should be denied treatment on the ground of not being a resident of Delhi. Overruling another controversial order, Baijal said that the asymptomatic too should be examined. The move may trigger a confrontation between the AAP dispensation and the LG office.

In his first order, Baijal made it clear that the Supreme Court has invariably held in several successive judgements that 'Right to Health' is an integral part of 'Right to Life' under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The LG said all government, private hospitals and nursing homes and clinics situated in the national capital of Delhi have to extend medical facilities to all COVID-19 patients coming for monitoring and treatment without any discrimination of being resident or non-resident of Delhi.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 18(3) of the Disaster Management Act, the undersigned in his capacity as the Chairperson of the DDMA, hereby directs all departments and authorities concerned of NCT of Delhi, to ensure that monitoring/treatment is not denied to any patient on the ground of not being a resident of NCT of Delhi," he said in his order.

In his second order, the LG overruled the city government's order for coronavirus testing only for symptomatic patients. Baijal said all nine categories people, including asymptomatic, as prescribed by the ICMR should be examined in the national capital

Reacting on the move, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "pressurising" the LG. "BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. Why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 and trying to fail the policies of state governments," Sisodia asked.

"Delhi Government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds & treatment if cases increase in future. CM had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases & how they will be arranged," the AAP minister said.

