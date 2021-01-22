Friday, January 22, 2021
     
Fire breaks out at building in Delhi's ITO area

A massive fire broke out in a building in the ITO area of Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2021 9:41 IST
A massive fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's ITO on Friday morning. At least 3 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, a fire official said.

"We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway," said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.

A security guard, who was stuck on the terrace of Engineers Bhawan in ITO, where a fire broke out this morning, was rescued by fire dept officials.

