Serum Institute fire: Vaccine major to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to families, CM Uddhav to visit today

Image Source : PTI Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Manjari facility in Pune on Friday. A fire incident here on Thursday led to the deaths of five people. All were construction workers whose bodies were recovered by fire brigade personnel from the fifth floor of the five-storeyed under-construction building. Nine others were evacuated from the spot.

The bodies of five men, who were working on that floor, were completely burnt when the fire brigade officials reached. Two of them were from Uttar Pradesh, two from Pune and one is from Bihar.

Meanwhile, Cyrus S Poonawalla, chairman and MD of Serum Institute of India, has said that the vaccine major will offer a compensation of Rs 25 lakh in addition to the mandated amount to families of persons who died in a fire at the company's premises in Pune.

READ MORE: Serum Institute fire: 5 killed, 'anguished', says PM Modi; Covishield facility safe

"Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at Serum Institute of India. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under installation facility situated at the Special Economic Zone at Manjari," Poonawalla said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened and offer our condolences to the families of the departed. In this regard, we will be offering a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms," he added. "We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone for their concerns and prayers in these distressing times," Poonawalla said.

Earlier in a tweet, his son and company's CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed."

Adar further said there would be no loss of Covishield production due to multiple production buildings that were kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies.

READ MORE: 4 more Covid vaccines in different stages of trial: Serum Institute of India

Latest India News