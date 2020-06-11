Image Source : AP In its highest single-day jump, Delhi reports 1,877 fresh Covid-19 cases; death toll crosses 1K

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 34,000. The death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,085.

This is the first time that more than 1,800 case have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike of 1,513 fresh cases was recorded on June 3.

1877 more #COVID19 cases & 65 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 34687, including 20871 active cases, 12731 recovered/discharged/migrated & 1085 deaths: Delhi Health Department pic.twitter.com/3fD6EGDG6I — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

In a bulletin issued today, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,085, and the total number of cases to 34,687. A total of 101 fatalities were declared on June 10.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

