No relief for convict Mukesh, Delhi High Court refuses to set aside death warrant in Nirbhaya rape case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to set aside a trial court order issuing death warrant for convict Mukesh in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The court asked convict Mukesh's counsel to approach the trial court and apprise it about the pending mercy plea.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by Mukesh, one of the convicts in the case, challenging the death warrant issued against him. Convict Mukesh had moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday after the Supreme Court had dismissed his curative petition.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government recommended rejection of the mercy petition of Mukesh in its communication with the Lt. Governor.

The 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death.

All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

