Delhi sizzles under heatwave as mercury touches 47.3℃ today, no respite in sight

Delhi on Sunday sizzled in a heatwave as the temperature in the city breached the 47 degrees Celsius mark. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is no respite in sight for the national capital.

The temperature in several parts of Delhi was recorded at over 45 degrees celsius as Mungeshpur topped the chart with 47.3℃. Other areas that recorded over 45℃ temperature are:

Jafarpur: 45.1℃

Najafgarh: 46.3℃

Ridge: 45.7℃

Pitampura: 46.2℃.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. The weather office had issued a yellow alert Sunday morning and predicted clear skies over Delhi. The same conditions will prevail for the next four to five days, and temperatures will rise in Delhi, IMD added.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The IMD also said that heatwave conditions are very likely over Rajasthan, Jammu Division, Himachal, Uttarakhand, south Punjab & south Haryana-Delhi on 4-5 June.

Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha & Chhattisgarh will also witness a heatwave from 4-6 June, the weather office warned. South UP and North MP's temperature is likely to rise from 4th-8th June.

