Delhi heatwave: IMD issues 'red alert' as temperatures exceed 45 degrees Celsius Delhi heatwave: Authorities have issued advisories urging citizens to take extreme care, particularly the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Delhi and surrounding areas as the capital endures a prolonged and severe heatwave, with maximum temperatures breaching 45.5 degrees Celsius in some localities. The alert, which signifies take action conditions, advises the public to avoid exposure to extreme heat, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor activity, especially for vulnerable populations.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, issued at 2:00 pm on Wednesday (June 11), temperatures across Delhi-NCR are expected to hover between 44°C and 46°C over the next two days. The highest recorded temperature was 45.5°C in Ayanagar, while Safdarjung—the city's base station—recorded 43.8°C, both significantly above seasonal norms. Moderate humidity levels around 39 per cent, combined with dry south-westerly winds, have further aggravated the discomfort.

Dr Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist at IMD, stated that the ongoing heatwave is affecting large parts of northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The current extreme heat conditions are forecast to continue through June 12.

Weather conditions in Delhi are expected to come under 'orange alert' by June 13

A shift is expected beginning the night of June 13, as a western disturbance approaches the region. This may bring light showers and thunderstorms, leading to marginal relief from the intense heat. As a result, the alert for Delhi is expected to be downgraded to orange by June 13.

"From June 13 night, parts of northwest India may witness isolated rainfall and thunderstorms," Dr Kumar told media. “Delhi will move from red alert to orange alert by then, though heatwave conditions will likely remain intense until that point.”

In addition to the heatwave, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 225 at 2:00 pm, categorised as ‘poor, adding to the environmental stress on residents.

Local authorities issue advisories for citizens

Authorities have issued advisories urging citizens to take extreme care, particularly the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Forecasts for June 12 and 13 suggest partly cloudy skies with strong, dust-raising winds potentially gusting up to 60 km/hour during thunderstorms.

The IMD predicts that temperatures may ease slightly post-June 14, with the potential for light to moderate showers offering some respite from the searing heat.