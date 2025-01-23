Delhi HC seeks NIA's reply on J-K MP Engineer Rashid's plea in terror-funding case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Engineer Rashid, MP from the Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla (middle)

Terror-funding case: The Delhi High Court today (January 23) issued notice and sought the stand of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a plea moved by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid seeking bail in the 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case. Justice Vikas Mahajan asked the agency to file its response and listed the matter for further hearing on January 30.

Senior counsel appearing for the lawmaker argued that his bail plea has been pending in the lower court for a considerable time and urged the high court to either direct its expeditious disposal or decide the matter itself. "Issue notice. Let reply/ status report be filed," the high court said.

Through plea, he has sought directions from the High Court to the trial court judge to expedite a decision on his pending regular bail application. Alternatively, he has requested the Delhi High Court to adjudicate the matter and make a ruling on the bail.

What is the case?

Rashid was elected from the Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror-funding case. Cases of the NIA and the ED also involve Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin and others.

The ED filed a money laundering case against the accused persons on the basis of the NIA's FIR, which accused them of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir valley.

The charges against Engineer Rashid include allegations of collaborating with separatists and operatives from Pakistan to instigate disaffection towards India in Kashmir. He has also been accused of threatening local police officers, urging them to disregard orders from their superiors, claiming that such orders contributed to the oppression of Kashmiris. The case has continued to garner significant attention amid ongoing discussions about governance and security in the region.

