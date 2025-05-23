Delhi HC reserves verdict on Turkish firm Celebi's plea against revocation of security clearance by BCAS Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on Turkish firm Celebi’s plea challenging the revocation of its security clearance by BCAS over national security concerns.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its judgment in a high-stakes legal challenge filed by Turkish aviation ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd. The company is contesting a decision by India’s aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), to revoke its security clearance over national security concerns.

The case was heard by Justice Sachin Datta, who reserved his order after listening to comprehensive arguments from both the government and Celebi’s legal team. The next hearing is expected on May 24.

The security clearance for Celebi and its affiliate, Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, was withdrawn on May 15. This move came amid heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly following Turkey's statements in support of Pakistan and against India's military actions targeting terror bases.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, defended the abrupt decision, stating that in exceptional national security circumstances, actions must be taken swiftly and decisively, without procedural delays. He argued that Celebi’s operations—providing ground and cargo handling services at key airports—granted it access to highly sensitive zones, necessitating the invocation of plenary powers.

Mehta told the court that offering prior notice or reasoning in such cases could compromise the very objective of national security. He assured that the government had reviewed representations from Celebi and that judicial oversight remained intact, allowing the court to intervene if the action was deemed arbitrary.

Celebi, which has been operating in India for over 15 years and employs over 10,000 people, expressed shock at the sudden revocation. The company claims an unblemished record and warned of potential disruption at airports where it handles about 58,000 flights and over half a million tonnes of cargo annually.

As the court now deliberates, the case underscores the tension between national security prerogatives and commercial rights in sensitive sectors like aviation. The final verdict is likely to set a precedent for future regulatory decisions impacting foreign firms operating in India’s strategic industries.