Central Vista vital national project: Delhi HC quashes plea seeking suspension of work amid pandemic

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Central Vista project

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to suspend construction work of the Central Vista Avenue project considering the present Covid-19 pandemic situation.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the petition was "motivated" and "not a genuine PIL". It imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioners. The court said under the contract awarded to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, work had to be completed by November 2021 and, therefore, it should to be allowed to continue.

It said the legality of the project was already upheld by the Supreme Court.

- With PTI inputs

