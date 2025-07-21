Delhi HC gets six new judges, effective strength now 40 The newly-appointed judges include, Justices V Kameswar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga and Om Prakash Shukla.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Monday got six new judges, taking the effective number to 40 against the sanctioned strength of 60, PTI reported. These judges were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya at the high court premises.

The newly-appointed judges include, Justices V Kameswar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga and Om Prakash Shukla.

Justice Vivek Chaudhary took oath in Hindi while rest five judges took oath in English.

Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre was transferred from the Bombay High Court while Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Om Prakash Shukla were serving at the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Kshetarpal was in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Monga was in the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Rao has been repatriated to Delhi from the Karnataka High Court.

Three-judge collegium to be reconstructed

Besides, the senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court, Justice Vibhu Bakhru, was given a formal farewell on July 16 following his elevation as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. His departure has also led to a reconstitution of the Delhi High Court's three-judge collegium. Until now, the collegium consisted of Chief Justice Upadhyaya, Justice Bakhru and Justice Prathiba M Singh.

In a related development, the Ministry of Law and Justice, on July 14, issued notifications approving the transfer of six judges to the Delhi High Court. These transfers were made in accordance with the recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium