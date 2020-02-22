Image Source : FILE Delhi HC dismisses Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma's petition seeking high-level medical treatment

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday dismissed the petition of convict Vinay Sharma, seeking direction to provide high-level medical treatment to him. Vinay was seeking treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for mental illness as his lawyer AP Singh told the court that the convict is suffering from mental illness, schizophrenia and he also failed to recognize his family member and counsel.

According to Vinay's plea, his counsel found that the convict had a fracture in his right arm with plaster, severe head injury, and he was also suffering from insanity.

During the hearing of the arguments, the court said, "General anxiety and depression in case of a death row convict is obvious. In the case at hand, evidently, adequate medical treatment and psychological help have been provided to the condemned convict."

After the conclusion of arguments, Delhi Court reserved the order on the application of one of the death row convicts Vinay Sharma who had sought a direction to provide high-level medical treatment to him.

While speaking to media, Asha Devi, mother of Delhi gang-rape case victim said, "It was a tactic to delay the execution. The convicts are misleading courts. They have exhausted almost all legal remedies and I believe that they will be hanged on March 3."

ALSO READ | Nirbhaya case convict now moves EC against Delhi govt

ALSO READ | Nirbhaya's mother accuses convicts' lawyer of delaying justice, misguiding court