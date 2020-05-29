Delhi-Gurugram border sealed, traffic chaos witnessed following protest by pedestrians

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Delhi-Gurugram border sealed, traffic chaos as hundreds of pedestrians protest

A massive traffic jam and confusion prevailed at Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday morning after the Haryana government decided to seal the routes that go to Delhi, citing rising coronavirus cases in the state. Hundreds of people, including office goers and commercial vehicles, were seen waiting as they were stopped from crossing the Delhi-Gurugram border. They protested on the road triggering massive traffic jams.

According to reports, commuters protested after cars were allowed to pass through the barricades unchecked. A group of people on cycles, mostly workers, then blocked the road for some time.

An hour later, the checkpoint was sealed completely for all, including motorists, except those involved in essential services.

Delhi: People in large numbers gather at Delhi-Gurugram border after Haryana Govt yesterday sealed borders with the national capital in wake of increasing number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/7O2F1dx0Pm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases during the past one week in Haryana districts adjoining Delhi, state's home minister Anil Vij on Thursday issued fresh orders for sealing borders with the national capital. The order came just days before the fourth coronavirus lockdown ends on May 31.

"The main reason behind the spike in cases is the entry of people from Delhi into areas of Haryana which share its border with Delhi," he said.

"In the last one week, Faridabad reported 98 cases, Jhajjar reported six cases, Sonipat 27 and Gurugram 111 cases. Barring those categories for which relaxation has been granted by the high court and the Home Ministry, the inter-state border should be sealed," he added.

