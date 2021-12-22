Delhi, Gurugram air quality in 'very poor' category; Noida slips to 'severe'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi, Gurugram air quality in 'very poor' category; Noida slips to 'critical'

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 385, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the neighbouring Gurugram and Noida, the AQI was recorded in 'very poor' and 'critical' categories, respectively. While the AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 319, the same stood at 507 in Noida.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

