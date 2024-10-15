Delhi-Gujarat drug haul: Narcotics brought from South America, 'purified' in Ankleshwar, say police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Delhi Police on Monday said that around 1,300 kg of drugs were brought from South American countries to a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat for purification before being supplied to the national capital. The shocking revelations come amid a series of drug busts in Delhi and Gujarat.

As per the officials 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth more than Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered from Gujarat and Delhi so far with the latest being the recovery of at least 518 kilograms of cocaine worth around Rs 5000 crore from Gujarat's Ankleshwar on Sunday. The recovery was done after a joint operation of Gujarat and Delhi Police during which five people were also arrested.

The officials added the new recovery was connected to the recovery of 700 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi. A day after the latest recovery of cocaine from Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Gujarat's Ankleshwar, Delhi Police on Monday said the consignment was refined thereby mixing chemicals before being sent to Delhi.

Five arrested in Ankleshwar drug haul

The arrested accused from Gujarat include-- Vijay Bhesaniya, Ashwani Ramani and Brijesh Kothiya, who are the co-owners of Avkar Drugs Limited Company. Among the rest two, Mayur Desale was looking after the production work in the company, while Amit played a key role in mediating between the main suppliers and the owners of the pharmaceutical company, officials added.

On Monday, all the five accused were produced before a court in Ankleshwar and the Special Cell got their transit remand to bring them to Delhi for further interrogations, a senior police officer said. The officer revealed that over 700 kg of cocaine seized in Delhi within the last two weeks was a "fine" quality drug brought from the same company in Gujarat' Ankleshwar.

An officer, who is privy to the investigation said, "So far, investigations have revealed that around 1,300 kg of drugs were brought to Ankleshwar from South American countries for purification in the pharmaceutical company and further supply to Delhi. Over 700 kg was already brought while other 518 was yet to come."

Delhi, transit point of drug trade

Notably, the suppliers were using Delhi as a transit point for the supply of drugs to the rest of the country. The three owners of the Avkar Drugs Limited Company were promised to be paid in crores for purifying and further supplying the drugs to other parts of the country, the officer added. In line with the unfolding layers in the case, the raids are being conducted in several parts of Delhi and Gujarat.

Dubai link

Furthermore, the officer added, Amit, who is a resident of Vadodara, has suspected links with UK-based handlers, who were operating on the direction of Virender Basoya alias Veeru, the kingpin of the international syndicate operated from Dubai. However, the exact route of the drugs is yet to be ascertained and a police team is working on it, he said.