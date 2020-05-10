Image Source : FILE Delhi govt warns hospitals of strict action for delay in sending COVID-19 death updates

Observing that both government and private hospitals are not sending COVID-19 updates regularly, The government on Sunday warned COVID-19 hospitals and health facilities of strict action in case of more delay in reporting of death cases.

"The daily summary about COVID-19 deaths is not being sent to the death audit committee because of which daily reports get delayed or are submitted with wrong details," it said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued an order along with the SOP under which all COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities will e-mail a 'death report' to the government by 5 pm everyday.

Officials of the 10 hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have said the number of people dead due to the virus is higher than what the Delhi government's bulletin reflects.

"Every COVID-19 hospital and other health facilities will appoint nodal officers who will ensure timely communication of deaths," Dev said in the order.

If there is delay in reporting deaths, the medical superintendent, medical director or nodal officer of 'defaulter hospital' will have to file a written explanation, the official order said.

Meanwhile, with 381 new cases reported in a day, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached to 6,923 on Sunday. According to the state's health department, five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 73.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage