Delhi govt to pay Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation to farmers for rain-damaged crops

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the government will give compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to untimely rains.

He said that revenue officials are conducting a survey of the damaged crops and it will be completed within two weeks.

"I have issued orders that farmers who have lost their crops will be given compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare. All SDMs-DMs are conducting surveys, I hope it will be completed within two weeks after which you will get your compensation in bank accounts in 1.5-2 months," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister added that the government is committed to helping the farmers and it also paid compensation to them in the past at Rs 50,000 per hectare which is the highest in the country.

