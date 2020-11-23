Image Source : FILE/PTI Delhi govt lifts order of closure of Punjabi Basti Market, Janata Market, Nangloi with immediate effect

The Delhi government on Monday revoked the order of closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market, Nangloi, with immediate effect. The UT government had earlier ordered the closure of these markets on the grounds of "violations of COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms."

Earlier on November 17, the Delhi government had warned that if needed, markets flouting safety protocols would be closed for a few days.

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the central government that if required, the Delhi government could shut those markets, where norms are not being followed, for few days as these places are becoming local COVID-19 hotspots," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said during a virtual press conference on November 17.

Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391. These fresh cases came out of the 54,893 tests conducted on Saturday, including 23,433 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

