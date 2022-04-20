Delhi govt forms committee for auto-rickshaw, taxi fare revision

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Autos stand parked during a strike by auto and taxi unions, in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022.

Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government on Wednesday set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the national capital, an official statement said. It said the Fare Revision Committee will be headed by the Special Commissioner (State Transport Authority). Other members in the panel include the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Controller of Accounts, two nominated District Transport Officers, and a technical expert.

The committee will also include members of civil society including representatives from Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), commuters, and students.

Commenting on the step taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, in the statement, said, "The Kejriwal government understands the plight of drivers and owners who are affected by the rising fuel prices. Over the last two days, I have met with many auto and taxi unions and discussed various issues they are facing."

"The Fare Revision committee has been formulated and directions have already been issued to provide a report as early as possible. I assure you that we will come up with a solution that is amicable to drivers/owners and commuters alike," he said.

Gahlot also requested the taxi owners/drivers who are still on strike to resume their duties. The decision came after the Delhi government received various representations from auto and taxi unions putting forth their demands like increasing fares and subsidy on CNG. The minister had met with various auto and taxi unions on Tuesday to listen to their demands.

With a fresh hike of Rs 2.5 per kg in CNG prices, the drivers of auto-rickshaws, taxis, and cabs had gone on a strike on Monday. The strike of cab drivers was postponed for 15 days on Wednesday while auto drivers had called off their strike on Monday only.

This is the third time the CNG prices have been hiked this month and CNG prices have risen by Rs 15.6 per kg in less than six weeks. The price of CNG is currently Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi.

The national capital currently has close to 97,000 autos including newly registered e-autos, 12,000 yellow-black taxis, and 50,000 economy radio taxis.

