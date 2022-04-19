Delhi: Autorickshaw, taxi unions call off strike

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of Auto-Taxi unions and drivers raise slogans during a protest over the hike in prices of CNG by the BJP and AAP governments, at Delhi Secretariat, Monday, April 11, 2022.

Autorickshaw and yellow-black taxi unions which were a part of the strike in Delhi demanding subsidy on CNG prices and revision of fare rates have decided to postpone their stir. The development brings much-needed relief to Delhiites.

Although the impact of the strike was minimized on Tuesday with autorickshaws and yellow-black taxis resuming services, app-based cabs remained off the roads as several people faced difficulties due to the non-availability of rides and surge pricing.

"We have called off the strike so that the public doesn't face any problems. If the Central government doesn't accept our demands, then after 20-25 days they should be ready if Delhi doesn't get milk, water supply," Indrajeet Singh, president of Rajdhani Parivahan Panchayat, said.

Commuters in the national capital and adjoining cities had a harrowing time on Monday and Tuesday as various autorickshaws and taxi unions went on a strike. They are demanding subsidy on CNG prices and a fare revision in the wake of the rising fuel prices.

Many commuters complained that they had to wait for a long time for cabs that were available at "inflated rates" due to surge pricing.

"I am trying to book a cab for my office in Noida Film City from Mayur Vihar but the fare is high due to the strike. I usually pay around Rs 300, but today the estimated fare is around Rs 700," Nilesh Kumar, a commuter, said.

"I tried booking a cab but the waiting period was about 15-20 minutes and that too on higher rates. Since autos were plying today, so I decided to take an auto to Lajpat Nagar from AIIMS," another commuter, Deepika Chaudhary, said.

Ravi Rathore, president of Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association Delhi, which represents drivers attached to app-based cab aggregators, said a decision on whether to continue the strike or postpone it will be taken in the evening.

Cab drivers also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar to press for their demands. "Ola, Uber cabs are not plying on the roads today. Our protest at Jantar Mantar has started. A call on the future course of action will be taken in the evening," Rathore told PTI.

Rathore said apart from the subsidy on CNG, the government should also consider revision of fares.

"It has become tough for auto and cab drivers to survive after hike in fuel prices. Fares of app-based cabs have not been revised for a long time in the city. Seeing the steep rise in CNG prices, the government should increase fares," Rathore demanded.

